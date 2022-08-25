No additional installment of DA from 1 July 2022, fake order busted

The fact-checking arm of the Public Information Bureau, PIB Fact check busted a fake order claiming to be from the Ministry of Finance. The order talking about payment of additional installment of dearness allowance from 1 July 2022 was doing rounds on social media platforms. The bureau which tagged the Ministry of Finance with the tweet also made it clear that the Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order.

