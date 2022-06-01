Amid the rise in fuel prices, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that the government should consider increasing the upper limits on domestic airfares. "If anything, the higher band needs to be moved up because, you know, we just need to keep the fares at pace with fuel prices and fuel prices are a real problem. I mean, every month they're going up 11 per cent, six per cent and so forth. So, no airline can survive with these high fuel prices if you don't raise fares," IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told PTI.

