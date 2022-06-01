'No airline can survive with these high fuel prices if you don't raise airfares': IndiGo CEO2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that the government should consider increasing the upper limits on domestic airfares
Amid the rise in fuel prices, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that the government should consider increasing the upper limits on domestic airfares. "If anything, the higher band needs to be moved up because, you know, we just need to keep the fares at pace with fuel prices and fuel prices are a real problem. I mean, every month they're going up 11 per cent, six per cent and so forth. So, no airline can survive with these high fuel prices if you don't raise fares," IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told PTI.
Dutta further said, "We are obviously for a free market. Let the market decide what the right fare is."
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had imposed lower and upper limits on domestic airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a two-month lockdown due to the pandemic. For example, airlines currently cannot charge a passenger less than ₹2,900 (excluding GST) and more than ₹8,800 (excluding GST) on flights with duration of less than 40 minutes.
The lower caps were imposed to help the airlines that have been struggling financially due to travel restrictions. The upper caps were imposed so that passengers are not charged huge amounts when the demand for seats is high. The fuel prices have been rising since the Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24.
Domestic air passenger traffic is likely to be around 84 million during FY22, about 59% higher than the previous year and 40% lower than pre-covid-levels, rating agency Icra Ltd said in a report released in April.
Meanwhile, Indian airlines may post a record loss of more than ₹20,000 crore in FY22, 44% higher than the loss reported in the previous year, according to a report by rating agency Crisil Ltd. It expects domestic air traffic to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of 2022-23.
