Representative image (Photo: PTI)

No amendment in lockdown order, air travel not allowed as yet: Maharashtra govt

1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2020, 09:28 PM IST PTI

  • State government has not amended its lockdown order dated 19 May, said a state official
  • Maharashtra has over 47,000 coronavirus cases in the state

Mumbai: Even as the Centre plans resumption of domestic flights from May 25, a Maharashtra government official on Saturday said the state had not yet amended its May 19 lockdown order which allowed only certain kinds of flights.

As per the May 19 order of the state government extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown to May 31, all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will continue to remain prohibited across the state.

"We have not yet amended this lockdown order issued on May 19," an official told PTI when queried about resumption of passenger flights in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, during a Facebook live session, said India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25 when the lockdown was announced.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus. 2,608 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Saturday, and 60 deaths as well. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 47,190, including 1,577 deaths and 13,404 have been discharged after 821 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Maharashtra Health Department said. Mumbai's virus count stands at 28,634.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

