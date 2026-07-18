Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the police action of shifting activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital after his 20-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar as "wrong."

Delhi Police moved Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning after concerns grew over his health following the prolonged fast, during which he had been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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In a post on X, Gandhi said that "no force" could deter Indian students from protesting against paper leaks and student suicides.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted the police to shift Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to deteriorating health after a 20-day hunger strike, following medical advice and a court order. 2 Why did Rahul Gandhi criticize the police action against Sonam Wangchuk? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi described the police's removal of Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar as 'wrong' and an act of violence against peaceful protest, emphasizing that no force could deter students from raising critical issues. 3 How has Sonam Wangchuk's health been impacted by the hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk's health suffered from dehydration, low potassium, and rising ketone levels, which pose risks to kidney function, prompting medical intervention after 20 days of fasting. 4 What demands are being raised by Sonam Wangchuk and the protesters? ⌵ Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the examination system amidst allegations of paper leaks and student suicides. 5 Should Sonam Wangchuk have accepted medical treatment while in the hospital? ⌵ While doctors recommended intravenous fluids and treatment for his condition, Wangchuk declined treatment, emphasizing his right to refuse intervention without family consent.

"The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya (falsehood) and Hinsa (violence). The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong. Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India's future. No amount of force can deter India's students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Congress has called for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 20.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal accused the Centre of "breaking a peaceful protest" in "fascist fashion."

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"Instead of removing Dharmendra Pradhan from his post, they removed Sonam Wangchuk ji from his protest site. There was a need for compassion and humanity on the part of the Government, but in true fascist fashion, they chose to break a peaceful protest because the public pressure was mounting on them. This is a highly condemnable act, one which the public will punish at the appropriate moment. The Congress and the entire Opposition will continue our protest in full swing, and we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan be removed from his post as Education Minister before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament," the Congress leader posted on X.

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Sonam Wangchuk's health update Meanwhile, the doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital have found that activist Sonam Wangchuk is facing dehydration, low potassium and rising ketone levels, which can increase during fasting but, when significantly elevated along with dehydration, may pose a risk to kidney function and other metabolic complications.

He is under close medical observation at the hospital after 20 days of prolonged fasting. The hospital authorities are continuously counselling the family to allow treatment to begin without further delay, hospital sources said.

Wangchuk was admitted to VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital at 7:40 am. At the time of admission, he was conscious with a stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation.

Doctors recommended intravenous fluids for Sonam Wangchuk, but he declined intravenous treatment, oral rehydration fluids and all other medication. The hospital said he continues to be closely monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health.

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The police action triggered criticism from several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress.

The agitation at Jantar Mantar is being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) along with Left-affiliated student organisations AISA and SFI.

What Dipke said CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk and announced that he would carry forward the indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk has announced a march to Parliament on July 20. However, according to sources, the CJP has not yet approached Delhi Police for the necessary permission to hold the march.