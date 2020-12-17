Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that any amount of government intervention will be adequate to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Sitharaman said that while in early 2020 green shoots and revival signs of the economy were visible, it was upset with the pandemic setting in.

The government has taken steps for interventions by consulting several chambers of commerce, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took feedback from the industry, she said.

For instance, the Garib Kalyan Yojana, free cooking gas and direct benefit transfer schemes were announced by the government, Sitharaman said.

Three different sets of announcements were made regarding 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and together with RBI, certain tailormade schemes were unveiled for various sectors on a demand-driven basis, she said.

"We did not restrict the opportunities to any particular sector. This was needed to keep the industry floating," Sitharaman said.

"But no amount of intervention by the government will be adequate," she added.

Sitharaman said that while the reforms of 1991 were a big step, but that had a balance of payments crisis.

"Had the government of that time had done something more, the economy now would have been in a better shape," she said.

The government has brought about reforms in the agriculture sector, ushered in new labour codes for flexibility, and made imports expensive for goods that can be produced in the country, the finance minister said.

On the next Budget, the finance minister also said that she expects good progress on divestment this financial year. Public expenditure on infrastructure will be kept up, she added.

Sitharaman also said that sovereign wealth funds and pension funds are keen to come to India.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman held her 5th Pre-Budget consultations with representatives of social sector ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22.

"Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman holding her 5th Pre-Budget consultations with representatives of social sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today," the Union Ministry of Finance tweeted.

In another tweet, the Ministry said, "Along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr A.B. Pandey, Secretary, DEA, Tarun Bajaj, CEA K V Subramanian besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting."

With agency inputs





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via