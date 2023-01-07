Anand Mahindra has been asked again to buy an airline. And, the billionaire businessman has said he is in no mood to buy one. It all started when Mahindra was reminded that he didn’t own any airline. “Nahin. Aur na mujhe usse bananey ka, ya khareedney ka iraada hai. Kya aap anumaan lagaa sakte hain kyon? (No. Nor do I have any intention to build or buy one. Can you guess why?" he replied.

Now, if you are one of those people who are second-guessing the reason behind Manindra’s decision not to buy an airline, here is a hint. Back in 2019 when Jet Airways got grounded and was looking for investors, one Twitter user advised Mahindra to buy the airline and name it Mahindra Airways.

The chairman of Mahindra Group was quick to reply: “Remember the quote: “If you want to be a millionaire, start with a Billion dollars and then start (buy) an airline!" Mahindra’s witty reply simply indicated that nobody can make a profitable business out of an airline. And, there’s factual evidence behind his remark.

By FY 2020, among Indian domestic private airlines, IndiGo is a profitable airline by a huge margin with ₹16.26 billion. The only other profitable airline was Blue Dart, the cargo airline based out of Chennai International Airport, with ₹0.96 billion. Every other airline in the list, as per Statista, are loss-making companies, with Vistara suffering the loss of ₹15.63 billion.

