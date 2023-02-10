No authority beyond Parliament can scrutinise our actions: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Amid the motion was moved to suspend Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for the remainder of the current Budget Session for filming House proceedings, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that no authority beyond Parliament can scrutinise the actions of members of the House.

Dhankhar was responding to Trinamool Congress MP Jawahar Sircar's cautionary suggestion that the opposition does not want the ruling of the chair to be "questioned in any forum of law."

Sircar had said, 'The chair may not undertake an act that may not be sustainable," and argued that a video posted by a Twitter handle after the house proceedings were over can not "retrospectively disrupt" the house.

ALSO READ: Congress MP Rajani Patil suspended from Rajya Sabha for filming House proceedings

To this, Dhankhar asserted, "“I assure the House, there's no authority beyond Parliament to scrutinise our actions... I indicated so on December 7, 2022, I reiterate - we are the ultimate architect of the Constitution. There is no authority under the constitution that can even look at issues that are meant for us."

He mentioned that he has categorically ruled out the a suggestion for an immediate investigation by outside agencies be undertaken.

"I said no, that idea does not occur to me...I said as chairman I will vindicate the trust of my electorate, we will deal with it in-House and not seek any outside assistance," the chairman said.

He said, "Patil is suspended for the remaining period of the current session and till there is a report available for consideration of the House from the privileges committee, I put this motion for consideration of this House".

"Taking note of the sentiment of the House, it is hereby directed that all steps be taken that are applicable for a member who is under suspension and this will be effective during the remaining period of the current session, subject to a report being made available by the privileges committee for consideration of this House," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House and shouted slogans all through the 90-minute speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on President's address.

As Rajya Sabha TV maintained its focus on Modi, the treasury benches or the chair and did nit show visuals of the opposition protest.

Following this, Congress MP Mukul Wasnik accused Rajya Sabha TV of biased broadcasting.

With agency inputs.