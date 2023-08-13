No autonomy for Jadavpur University: UGC, EEC recommend against granting Eminence status1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Expert panel and UGC recommend that Jadavpur University should not be granted Institutions of Eminence status.
The Indian Ministry of Education is currently deliberating on recommendations made by an expert panel and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the status of Institutions of Eminence (IoE) for certain universities. Jadavpur University, which was shortlisted for IoE status, has received recommendations against being granted the prestigious tag. The same goes for Jamia Hamdard University.