The Indian Ministry of Education is currently deliberating on recommendations made by an expert panel and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the status of Institutions of Eminence (IoE) for certain universities. Jadavpur University, which was shortlisted for IoE status, has received recommendations against being granted the prestigious tag. The same goes for Jamia Hamdard University.

In a similar vein, the Tamil Nadu government has taken a step back from its earlier proposal to confer IoE status upon Anna University. This decision comes after the government refused financial commitments due to the university's bifurcation and subsequent re-evaluation of its need for the IoE status.

The IoE scheme, launched in 2018, aimed to designate 20 institutions - 10 public and 10 private - with complete academic and administrative autonomy. Among the initial awardees were well-established names like Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and BITS Pilani.

The Ministry of Education requested financial commitment from the states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to support Jadavpur University and Anna University, respectively, in their pursuit of IoE status. However, the lack of financial assurance and changing circumstances surrounding Anna University led to the withdrawal of its IoE proposal, PTI reported.

The decision-making process takes into account various factors, including financial commitments, recommendations of expert committees, and the evolving educational landscape. While public institutions with IoE status can receive funding up to ₹1,000 crore, private institutions would enjoy enhanced autonomy without financial support.

The fate of these universities now rests with the Ministry of Education, as it evaluates the input from the expert panel and UGC. As India's education sector continues to evolve, the IoE status holds significant importance for institutions striving to achieve academic excellence and autonomy.

Jadavpur University news

Jadavpur University has garnered significant attention due to the death of 18-year-old undergraduate student Swapnadeep Kundu at the university's primary hostel. The incident has led to the arrest of Sourav Chowdhury, a former student of Jadavpur University. He was presented before a city court on August 12 and, subsequently, his custody was extended until August 22.

(With PTI inputs)