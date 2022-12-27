'Remove Bapu's image from notes too,' Mahatma Gandhi's kin fumes

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson has expressed his displeasure against the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central government for turning a blind eye to 'Bapu's image' amid the indtroduction of digital currency. Striking a tone of sarcasm, Tushar Arun Gandhi on Twitter wrote, "Thank you RBI and GoI for not including Bapu’s image on the newly introduced Digital Currency. Now please remove his image from paper money too".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}