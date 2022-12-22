National Capital Delhi's chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, after a review meeting with the ministers said that Delhi does not have a single case of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Therefore there is no need to worry.
National Capital Delhi's chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, after a review meeting with the ministers said that Delhi does not have a single case of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Therefore there is no need to worry.
“No need to worry for now, if at all Covid spreads again, we are fully prepared to deal with it. " the Delhi CM said.
“No need to worry for now, if at all Covid spreads again, we are fully prepared to deal with it. " the Delhi CM said.
Kejriwal further informed that the Delhi government is indulged in genome sequencing and that only XBB variants are coming to Delhi. “XBB variant of Covid accounts for 92% of positive cases; BF.7 not detected even in sewage samples taken from 7 places in Delhi", Kejriwal added.
Kejriwal further informed that the Delhi government is indulged in genome sequencing and that only XBB variants are coming to Delhi. “XBB variant of Covid accounts for 92% of positive cases; BF.7 not detected even in sewage samples taken from 7 places in Delhi", Kejriwal added.
Following the alarming surge in Covid cases globally, especially in China, South Korea, United States, Brazil, and Japan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the covid situation in the national capital.
Following the alarming surge in Covid cases globally, especially in China, South Korea, United States, Brazil, and Japan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the covid situation in the national capital.
The chief minister directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.
The chief minister directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.
"The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid situation. CM Arvind Kejriwal himself is monitoring the preparedness," a senior Delhi government official said on Wednesday.
"The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid situation. CM Arvind Kejriwal himself is monitoring the preparedness," a senior Delhi government official said on Wednesday.
"The CM has directed health department officials to ensure genome sequencing and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality. Whatever steps (are) needed to meet the emerging Covid situation will be promptly taken," the officer said.
"The CM has directed health department officials to ensure genome sequencing and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality. Whatever steps (are) needed to meet the emerging Covid situation will be promptly taken," the officer said.
On the authorities' preparation to tackle a possible wave of coronavirus, Kejriwal said, “We have 8,000 beds for Covid in Delhi. Now, we aim to prepare 36,000 beds pertaining to Covid. We have a storage capacity of 928 mt tonne oxygen in Delhi. We have 380 ambulances, we have given orders for procuring more ambulances."
On the authorities' preparation to tackle a possible wave of coronavirus, Kejriwal said, “We have 8,000 beds for Covid in Delhi. Now, we aim to prepare 36,000 beds pertaining to Covid. We have a storage capacity of 928 mt tonne oxygen in Delhi. We have 380 ambulances, we have given orders for procuring more ambulances."
“Can test 1 lakh people for Covid daily" Kejriwal said.
“Can test 1 lakh people for Covid daily" Kejriwal said.
Reiterating on the need to take precaution dose, CM Kejriwal said, “Only 24% people have taken precaution dose, we request the people to take precaution dose."
Reiterating on the need to take precaution dose, CM Kejriwal said, “Only 24% people have taken precaution dose, we request the people to take precaution dose."
On the probable Covid scare that has gripped the country on a day when an international passenger who has returned from China tested positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat, the Delhi CM said, "We are waiting on the guidelines of Central govt, as and when it gives orders we will implement"
On the probable Covid scare that has gripped the country on a day when an international passenger who has returned from China tested positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat, the Delhi CM said, "We are waiting on the guidelines of Central govt, as and when it gives orders we will implement"
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.