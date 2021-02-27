Subscribe
Home >News >India >No bigger irony than questioning valour of country's Army: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

No bigger irony than questioning valour of country's Army: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 10:39 PM IST PTI

  • The defence minister said this while talking to reporters at Madaripur of the Saidpur area while attending the wedding of his adopted son Dr Vijendra
  • Terming the Indian Army as highly valiant, Singh said it is unfortunate that questions are being asked by the Opposition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said there can be no bigger irony than questioning the valour of the country's Army.

The defence minister said this while talking to reporters at Madaripur of the Saidpur area while attending the wedding of his adopted son Dr Vijendra.

“We are proud of the might of the Indian Army. It is meaningless to doubt our Army. There can be nothing more ironic than questioning the Army. No one should doubt the valour and might of the Army of the country," the defence minister said.

Terming the Indian Army as highly valiant, Singh said it is unfortunate that questions are being asked by the Opposition despite China retreating from border points.

The defence minister said it is a moment of great happiness that a poor child adopted by him has turned out a successful human through education.

Every capable person should do such noble work, he said.

Singh said when he was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he had adopted two children and Vijendra is one of them who is now a doctor in a government hospital.

He blessed the couple on the occasion.

Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey was also present on the occasion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

