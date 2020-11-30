No BJP tickets to Muslims: Eshwarappa

No BJP tickets to Muslims: Eshwarappa1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa stated that the party ticket will be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim.
"We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to -- maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims," Eshwarappa told media on Sunday.
Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister.
