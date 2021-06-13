No breach of NIC emails: Government clarifies

According to the government, cyber breaches of external portals “may not impact" those who used the Government Email Service, unless those users have registered on these portals using the official emails and passwords. It also said that the NIC email system has several security measures in place, including two-factor authentication and periodic password changes (every 90 days). “Further, any change of password in NIC Email requires mobile OTP and if the mobile OTP is incorrect then change of password will not be possible. Any attempt of phishing using NIC Email can be mitigated by NIC," the government said in the statement.

