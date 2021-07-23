"The Government of India has not been contemplating the launch of ''Budget Air Service''. After the repeal of the Air Corporation Act in March 1994, the Indian domestic aviation market has been deregulated. Consequently, as a result, airlines are free to induct capacity with any aircraft type for selecting whatever markets and network they wish to service and operate across the country," said the Civil Aviation Ministry while responding to a question on whether the Government proposes to launch "budget air service" during the lean hours, in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.