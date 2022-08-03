No 'bulldozer action' on 'encroachers' without notice, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that the DDA officials cannot evict encroachers from their residence with a bulldozer without any notice. Justice Subramonium Prasad, while dealing with a petition concerning the demolishment of several jhuggi jhopris in the Shakarpur area, said that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has to act in consultation with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and provide temporary shelters to them before embarking on any demolition activities.

