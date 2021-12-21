Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  No Cabinet decision on privatisation of two PSBs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

No Cabinet decision on privatisation of two PSBs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Livemint

  • The bill related to privatisation of PSBs has been listed for the ongoing winter session of Parliament, which ends on Thursday

The Union Cabinet is yet to decide on the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks (PSBs), which the Centre had announced in Budget 2021-22, the Parliament was informed today.

In the Union Budget for FY22, the Centre had announced its intent to take up privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approval of a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Upper House.

FM Sitharaman was responding to a question on privatisation of two PSBs.

The objectives of the policy include enablement of growth of public sector enterprises through infusion of private capital, technology and best practices, the Union finance minister stated.

"Consideration of various issues related to disinvestment is entrusted to the Cabinet Committee designated for this purpose/ Cabinet. Decision by  the Cabinet Committee/Cabinet has not been taken in this regard," the FM added.

The bill related to privatisation of PSBs has been listed for the ongoing winter session of Parliament, which ends on Thursday.

