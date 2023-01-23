No cap for foreign investors in sovereign green bonds ahead of ₹16,000 cr issue: RBI2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:40 PM IST
- In Union Budget 2022-23, the government announced to the issue of sovereign green bonds (SGrBs) as part of its market borrowings, for mobilising resources for green infrastructure.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced a fully accessible route (FAR) for investments by non-residents in government securities inclusion of sovereign green bonds. The FAR includes securities that do not have any capping on holdings by foreign investors.
