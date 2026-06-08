No cars in BKC every Friday starting June 12: What it means for Mumbai's 2 lakh+ corporate employees

Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is set to launch a new initiative aimed at reducing congestion and encouraging sustainable travel. Under the plan, every Friday will be observed as 'Public Transport Day', with nearly 200,000 professionals encouraged to travel by train, metro and bus instead of using private vehicles. The programme - a first-of-its-kind effort focused specifically on a major corporate district - will begin this week, on June 12.

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Why has Friday been chosen? The initiative has received in-principle backing from around 90 companies and organisations based in BKC. It is being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in partnership with BEST, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the Traffic Police, auto-rickshaw unions and WRI India, Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

Authorities said Fridays were selected because work schedules are generally more flexible towards the end of the week, making employees more willing to try alternative travel options. Mondays were avoided because commuters are usually under greater pressure to reach work on time.

The MMRDA has also directed its nearly 2,000 employees and contractual staff to participate in the programme.

How long will the trial run? Officials said the initiative will be monitored closely for at least three to four months. During this period, authorities will assess challenges every week and introduce changes where required.

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The move follows surveys and consultations with stakeholders carried out over recent weeks. Findings showed that 82% of commuters would consider using public transport if services became more reliable, convenient and better connected.

What are commuters most concerned about? According to feedback gathered during discussions, the biggest issues relate to last-mile connectivity from Aqua Line metro stations, pedestrian facilities within BKC, lack of shade for walkers and the need for more frequent BEST bus services.

“Getting out of the metro station is fast, but finding a shared auto or a feeder bus to cover the remaining one to two kilometres inside BKC is a daily nightmare,” an executive working at a top financial firm was quoted as saying by HT.

“If last-mile connectivity isn’t seamless, people will naturally default back to their cars. There is a need for robust bus services wherein the frequency is 5-10 minutes from the present 20-25 minutes.”

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Why are so many commuters still using private vehicles? According to MMRDA officials, poor last-mile connectivity remains a major obstacle.

“There are issues of last-mile connectivity in BKC and so 52% of people coming to BKC still rely on personal cars, taxis, and auto-rickshaws. Furthermore, over half of the 200,000 workforce in BKC spends more than two hours commuting daily. We will also hold discussions with the auto-rickshaw unions to ensure that this plan works,” an MMRDA official told HT.

Studies presented during discussions showed that 52% of commuters continue to depend on private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws, while only 25% use public transport for their daily journeys.

Experts identified weak last-mile links from Aqua Line stations and inadequate pedestrian infrastructure as key reasons for low public transport usage.

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What improvements are being planned? Authorities and partner agencies have been working with companies in BKC to identify both immediate and long-term solutions.

Among the proposals under consideration are dedicated turning facilities for BEST buses at major junctions to improve service efficiency. Officials are also exploring whether internal roads within large office campuses can be opened to pedestrians to provide shorter walking routes.

Urban mobility experts said improving walkability would be essential for the initiative's success. They noted that BKC's wide concrete spaces and limited tree cover make walking uncomfortable, especially during hot weather.

Planners have proposed creating shaded pedestrian corridors, increasing tree cover and improving links between metro stations and office buildings.

“There are long-term plans such as all-weather footpaths as well wherein we can have shades with plants overarching the roofs, mist blowers and plain footpath among other things,” said an urban planner.

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How will employees be encouraged to participate? Officials and corporate representatives have also discussed incentives to encourage behavioural change. Suggestions include reward schemes for regular public transport users, recognition programmes and reimbursement of travel expenses.

“Meaningful change begins with each one of us. My entire team and I have pledged to support this initiative by using public transport on Fridays. Even a modest shift can significantly reduce congestion and lower emissions,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, told HT.

Vedant Mhatre, programme manager at Walking Project, welcomed the initiative and said it could help improve both public transport use and walking conditions in BKC.

“The initiative recognises the need to shift more trips towards public transport. We hope it also serves as an opportunity to implement simple but impactful improvements to BKC’s walking infrastructure, including safer intersections, better walking corridors, improved shading, and enhanced pedestrian comfort. These measures can significantly improve the experience of walking and using public transport. We are pleased that MMRDA has taken the lead on this initiative, and the Walking Project would be happy to support it through feedback, suggestions, and identifying practical improvements.”

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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