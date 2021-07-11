The Union health ministry on Sunday clarified that no case of the Delta plus variant of Covid had been reported from the samples sequenced in Tripura.

The clarification came amid some reports claiming rising cases of the Delta plus variants in the northeastern state.

In a statement, the ministry informed that 152 samples were sent from Tripura to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in Kalyani for Whole Genome Sequence (WGS).

The random samples were of people tested RT-PCR positive between April and May 2021.

"The results of the WGS done at NIBMG Kalyani revealed: : 3 samples had tested positive for B.1.1.7; 11 samples had tested positive for B.1.617.1 (Kappa); 138 samples had tested positive for B.1.617.2 (Delta)," the ministry said.

"There was no case of Delta plus reported among the aforementioned lot of sequenced samples," it added.

On Saturday, the Tripura government imposed a weekend curfew to prevent the spread of virus. Addressing a press conference, Revenue Secretary Tanushree Deb Barma said, "A weekend curfew will be imposed in Tripura starting from Saturday 12 noon to Monday 6 am with various restrictions."

Presently, Tripura has 4,231 active Covid cases.

The state has extended the 15-hour daily curfew in several urban areas for another week till July 17. It has also increased the time for such a restriction by two hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

The curfew will be in place from 2 pm to 5 am on weekdays and from noon to 5 am on Saturdays and Sundays in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation and 12 other urban local bodies.

The curfew will remain in place in Agartala, Ranirbazar, Jirania Nagar, Udaipur, Kailashahar, Dharmanagar, Khowai, Belonia, Kumarghat, Teliamura, Sonamura Nagar, Amarpur Nagar and Sabroom Nagar till July 17.

Earlier this week, the Centre informed that Variants of Concern of Covid had been found in 174 districts in 35 states and union territories. The highest numbers have been recorded in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat.

The Variants of Concern (VOC) detected by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in community samples are Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. B.1.617.2.1 (AY.1) or Delta Plus variant which signifies Delta variant with an additional mutation.

