The new NeoCov variant of coronavirus has not been detected in India to date and we are vigilant about new strains, said the MD of Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Sunday.

“India as of now has not seen this new variant (NeoCov). We are careful as the virus is continuously changing. New variants, mutants are emerging. We are taking precautions to be more vigilant about such cases," Dr S Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes days after Chinese scientists identified the NeoCov coronavirus strain in bats in South Africa.

However, researchers across the world are pointing out that its threat level for humans is yet to be studied.

Chinese scientists, most of whom work for Wuhan University, published a preprint of an article last week about the risks of penetration of NeoCov into the human population.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study shows that NeoCov is closely related to the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), a viral disease first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

In its current form, NeoCov does not infect humans but further mutations may make it potentially harmful, the researchers noted.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause diseases ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

"In this study, we unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for entry," the authors of the study noted.

ACE2 is a receptor protein on cells that provides the entry point for the coronavirus to hook into and infect a wide range of cells.

"Our study demonstrates the first case of ACE2 usage in MERS-related viruses, shedding light on a potential bio-safety threat of the human emergence of an ACE2 using "MERS-CoV-2" with both high fatality and transmission rate," they said.

The researchers further noted that infection with NeoCov could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.