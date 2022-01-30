No cases of NeoCov variant in India so far, says Delhi doctor

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes days after Chinese scientists identified the NeoCov coronavirus strain in bats in South Africa. However, researchers across the world are pointing out that its threat level for humans is yet to be studied
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The new NeoCov variant of coronavirus has not been detected in India to date and we are vigilant about new strains, said the MD of Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The new NeoCov variant of coronavirus has not been detected in India to date and we are vigilant about new strains, said the MD of Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Sunday.
“India as of now has not seen this new variant (NeoCov). We are careful as the virus is continuously changing. New variants, mutants are emerging. We are taking precautions to be more vigilant about such cases," Dr S Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
“India as of now has not seen this new variant (NeoCov). We are careful as the virus is continuously changing. New variants, mutants are emerging. We are taking precautions to be more vigilant about such cases," Dr S Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"In this study, we unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for entry," the authors of the study noted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In this study, we unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for entry," the authors of the study noted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ACE2 is a receptor protein on cells that provides the entry point for the coronavirus to hook into and infect a wide range of cells.
ACE2 is a receptor protein on cells that provides the entry point for the coronavirus to hook into and infect a wide range of cells.
"Our study demonstrates the first case of ACE2 usage in MERS-related viruses, shedding light on a potential bio-safety threat of the human emergence of an ACE2 using "MERS-CoV-2" with both high fatality and transmission rate," they said.
"Our study demonstrates the first case of ACE2 usage in MERS-related viruses, shedding light on a potential bio-safety threat of the human emergence of an ACE2 using "MERS-CoV-2" with both high fatality and transmission rate," they said.
The researchers further noted that infection with NeoCov could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The researchers further noted that infection with NeoCov could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!