OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'No casualties due to fire,' says Mumbai hospital as BMC reports six casualties at Covid care centre

After a major fire broke out inside Dreams Mall in Mumbai's Bhandup, which also accommodates a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor, a statement has clarified that there were no casualties due to the blaze.

"There were two dead bodies (due to Covid), which were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to fire," Sunrise Hospital said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stated that at least six more casualties have been reported due to the fire.

"A few more precious lives lost in the Bhandup West Fire at Dreams Mall taking the death toll up to six. Our deepest condolences to the families of deceased," the BMC said.

The hospital, in a statement, had said that all patients were shifted to Jumbo Covid Centre (and some to other private hospitals).

"We are grateful to the Mumbai fire brigade and to the Mumbai police for helping us save lives. This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of Covid last year and has helped in saving many patients from Covid deaths. It is functioning with all due compliances like fire license, nursing home licence," it said.

"The hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on wheel chairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills," the statement added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medical worker receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul, South Korea.

South Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: One-shot doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are prepared at a clinic targeting immigrant community members on March 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The clinic, run by the St. John's Well Child and Family Center, estimates it has vaccinated more than 100,000 people in the Los Angeles area amid reports of two undocumented women who were refused coronavirus vaccinations in Orange County Rite Aid stores. Rite Aid has called the refusals mistakes in a written statement. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Covid vaccination: India administered 5.46 crore vaccine doses so far

1 min read . 10:08 AM IST
The Delhi Police has said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the bandh.

Bharat Bandh update: Traffic movement suspended on Ghazipur border

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Unlike roasters in the US, Europe’s coffee makers can’t as easily use supplies of robusta coffee from Brazil due to the taste of their products.

Your next Nescafe coffee is at risk. Thanks to a big traffic jam in Suez Canal

3 min read . 10:03 AM IST

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Commissioner of Police had states that at least two casualties were reported after the fire.

"Two casualties have been reported in a fire incident. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to Covid care hospital is underway. Level-3 or a level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12.30 am. 22 to 23 fire tenders present at the spot," said Prashant Kadam, DCP disaster management of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

"This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The incident comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout