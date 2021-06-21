No challan if your Driving license (DL) has expired: All you need to know

If your vehicles' PUC is due to expire, it is mandatory to get the vehicle tested for a fresh certificate.

In order to prevent the further spread of the covid-19 virus, the central government last week announced that the validity of essential documents like driving license, vehicle registration certificate, and fitness certificate has now been extended till September 30. The union transport ministry has instructed the enforcement agencies to accept these documents, even if expired, till September end.

Things you should know:

-Valid only for the said documents that have either expired since February of 2020 or are scheduled to expire on or before September 30.

-States and union territories have been told to implement the new rules to ensure that commuters and those engaged in transport services are allowed to move from point to point without 'harassment.'

-Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari also said that the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 has been extended till September 30, 2021. “This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th Sept 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of Sept 2021."

