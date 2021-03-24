No chance of sovereign rating downgrade: Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister also explained to the members of the House that lowering the corporate tax rate does not necessitate lowering the rate for partnership firms too as both are in different tax regimes. “When income of a company is distributed to shareholders the shareholders have to pay the tax arising from dividend income in addition to the tax the company paid on its own income. However, when the partner in a partnership firm receives his money, particularly from his capital account in the partnership, it is not taxable. Hence two rates cannot be compared at all," the minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}