Covishield will continue to be a two-dose vaccine while there is no change in the schedule of administration of Covaxin, the central government clarified on Tuesday.

"India's Covishield schedule is of two doses... there is no change and Covaxin is also for two doses," government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference.

The statement came amid reports that India is planning to start trials to test the feasibility of a regimen that uses two different jabs and the effectiveness of a single dose.

After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after the gap of 12 weeks, the government said.

It said the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of administering the doses of the same vaccine should be followed.

About the interchangeability of the second dose, NITI Aayog (Health) member Dr V K Paul presented two scenarios on the mixing of Covid vaccines.

"On the one hand, it might be possible that mixing of vaccines can lead to bad reactions... On the other, science also indicates that mixing of vaccines could be useful and lead to an increase in immunity but a severe reaction and harm cannot be ruled out and therefore there is research going on in other countries.

"This is a scientific matter and till the time it does not get sorted, we will say it is an unresolved scientific question over which there is no change in our programme," he said.

"It is science's curiosity that will be settled by science and we will give the needed inputs in the process. Till then, there is no mixing of vaccines... our schedule is very clear. Please stick to the SOP that doses of the same vaccine are to be given. If a change is to be made, we will share it from the same platform," he added.

Paul said Covishield and Covaxin schedule in India is of two doses.

"First dose (of Covishield) and then, after 12 weeks, the second dose. There is absolutely no change. Covaxin also has a two-dose schedule. First dose and then second dose after 4-6 weeks. This schedule is being followed to take our vaccination schedule forward and no confusion must be created on this," he said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics