'No change' in the govt’s position on not recognising Taliban setup, says MEA1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:10 PM IST
- This following development arrived after reports of a foreign policy institution in Kabul asking officials to participate in an online course under the ITEC programme.
The Ministry of External Affairs on 16 March made it clear that there has been no change in the government’s position on not recognising the Taliban setup in Afghanistan.
