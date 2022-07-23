No 'change of guard' ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Here's why

The Change of Guard ceremony will not be held on Saturday, July 23, on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan as a full dress rehearsal will be conducted of the assumption of office by President-elect Droupadi Murmu, as per an official statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a grand historic moment, Droupadi Murmu was declared the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday, greetings and wishes poured in from all places after her win.

