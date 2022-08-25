No Change of Guard ceremony on 27 August as CJI takes oath on same day

No Change of Guard ceremony on 27 August as CJI takes oath on same day2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 07:10 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday stated that there will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to swearing-in of new CJI
As justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India on 27 August, Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday has postponed the change of guard ceremony that was scheduled on the same day.