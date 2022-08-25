No Change of Guard ceremony on 27 August as CJI takes oath on same day

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that finds its root from centuries old rules of the military. As per the tradition, the duty of Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion is passed on from time to time to different army battalions of the Indian Army. It is worth noting that the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion is responsible for performing Guard of Honour to visiting dignitaries, Independence Day, Republic Day, Beating the Retreat Ceremony, along with other ceremonial duties at Rashtrapati Bhawan. As per the schedule, 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment will pass on the responsibility to the 8th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry of Ceremonial Guard Battalion.

