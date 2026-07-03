No child can be compelled to recite Saraswati Vandana, other Hindu prayers in Govt schools: Chhattisgarh HC

The Chhattisgarh High Court has said that no child can be compelled to recite Hindu prayers in government schools, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

The Court made these remarks while hearing a petition challenging a 12 June state government circular mandating the recitation of the Saraswati Vandana, Gayatri Mantra, Guru Mantra, and other Hindu prayers in schools.

Also Read | This Chhattisgarh village uncovered one man connected to eight mysterious deaths

The state government has submitted to the court that Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad's 12 June circular has not yet been implemented in government schools.

Mentioning the submission, the Court closed the petition while granting liberty to the petitioners to approach the Court again if any child is found to have been compelled to participate in the recitation of the prayers.

The Court warned that appropriate action would be taken if any such compulsion is brought to its notice. A detailed order is, however, awaited.

The petition was filed by former Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Abdul Salam Rizvi, former Minority Department chairman Mahendra Chhabda and Bilaspur-based social activist Shafique Ahmed, who challenged the constitutional validity of the School Education Department's circular.

Circular Issued by State Govt The circular issued by the State had directed government schools across the State to conduct the recital of the National Anthem, the National Song, the Deep Mantra, the Saraswati Vandana, and the Guru Mantra. It also said the reading of biographies of great personalities, the recitation of Bhojan Mantra during mid-day meals, and the recitation of Gayatri Mantra and Shanti Mantra before dispersal.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Captain Amandeep sets CCPL ablaze with back-to-back tons in season 3

The petition contended that the circular had violated the constitutional principles of secularism and the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

"The mandatory inclusion of Saraswati Vandana, Gayatri Mantra, Guru Mantra and Shanti Mantra amounts to religious instruction and promotion of a particular religion within government schools. Hence the impugned order is unconstitutional," submitted the plea.

The petitions also argued that the circular had failed to protect students who did not wish to participate in religious observances.

Also Read | Avimukteshwaranand moves Allahabad HC seeking anticipatory bail in POCSO case

"The impugned order neither provides an exemption mechanism nor safeguards the freedom of conscience of students who may not wish to participate in such religious activities," it submitted.

The petitioners added that the circular was incompatible with the secular character of public education.

No child should be compelled to participate in religious observances in public education.

"The action of the State effectively promotes and institutionalises religious practices of one faith in State-funded educational institutions, thereby violating constitutional guarantees," said the plea.