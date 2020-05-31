NEW DELHI: Even as India awaits permission to re-open theme under the phased exit from lockdown, leisure and amusement centres across the world, including those operated by US giants like Walt Disney and Universal Studios have started opening up.

After more than two months of shutdown globally, Walt Disney reopened the gates to Shanghai Disneyland earlier this month. Calling it "a very special moment," the American media and entertainment conglomerate emphasised that its dining, retail and leisure destinations around the world will function in compliance with all guidelines evolving with the changing global environment.

"Managing guest density in queues, restaurants, hotels, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park and across the resort is a major focus, as we implement physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities. We’re also exploring ways to use technology to aid us in these efforts, like through virtual queues at Disneyland and Walt Disney World," Pamela Hymel, Disney Parks chief medical officer said in a statement available on the company's website.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is also set to reopen 11 July while Universal Orlando has received the go-ahead from local and state officials for its plan to reopen its parks on 5 June. SeaWorld, a theme park and marine zoological park, in Orlando, has also received approval for resuming operations on 11 June.

For an initial period, guests in these destinations will be required to self-park their cars while the number of entrances will be reduced. Guests, two years of age and older, along with cast members and third-party operating-participant employees, will be required to wear an appropriate face covering at all times, parties will have to undergo temperature screenings and cashless transactions will be encouraged. Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited, a new system will require all guests to obtain a reservation in advance.

Earlier this month, Disney estimated a loss of $1.4 billion in its March quarter income due to the covid-19 crisis, approximately $1 billion of which will be from the operating income of parks, experiences and products segment.

The Indian government has outlined that it could take a possible call on entertainment parks in phase three of the latest eased restrictions. With a business of over ₹2,700 crore annually, India's amusement industry which includes players such as EsselWorld and Imagicaa in Mumbai, Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram and others, is bracing itself for estimated losses of ₹1,100 crore, having lost out on the peak summer season, which brings in two-thirds of its annual revenue.

