‘No clear aim’ to UPSC topper: How Anuj Agnihotri cracked civil services exam with 13 hour studies, no coaching

Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan secured the first rank in UPSC CSE 2025 exam, results of which were declared on Friday. An MBBS graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur, the UPSC topper said that initially, he ‘was not clear about his aim in life' but was ‘sure about serving people’.

“Initially, I was not clear about my aim in life. But I was sure that I want to serve the people and make impact at the larger section of the society with my work,” Anuj told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Anuj's father, Krishna Bihari said that his son used to study for around 13 hours daily, and cleared the exam without consulting any coaching centre.

‘Realised that…’ Recalling his journey, Anuj said that he began pursuing an MBBS degree in 2017. He said he later realised that bringing a meaningful change in society also requires a position of authority.

"…I realised that a person also needs some power to bring any change. I discussed with my parents and started preparation for the civil services. The day when I cleared my UTCS, I couldn't believe myself. I locked myself at the my room and cried for half an hours in joy," HT quoted the UPSC topper as saying.

Anuj cleared the Union Territories Civil Services (UTCS) examination in his first attempt in 2023. He is currently under the probation period as an SDM in Delhi.

‘13 hours daily, no coaching…’ Anuj's father said that while being on probation period, the 25-year-old still continued his preparation to crack the UPSC exams.

"It was his third attempt. He has never consulted with any coaching centre. It's all about his own hard work and dedication. He used to study for around 13 hours daily. We are proud of our son today. I am sure that he will be one of the best IAS officers in the country," said Anuj's father Krishna Bihari.

Anuj's father works as a technician at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station.

Speaking about the ‘inspiration’ for his achievement, Anuj Agnihotri said his mother has always been his inspiration to serve people.

"My mother has always been my inspiration to serve the people and bring changes in our surroundings," the 25-year-old told HT.

UPSC CSE 2025 Result This year, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for IAF, IFS, IPS and Central Services. Anuj Agnihotri ranked first, while Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull secured the second and third ranks respectively.