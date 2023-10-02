No clearing house supervision relief offered to India, says ESMA
The lack of progress threatens to hobble a clutch of European banks operating in India, providing an edge to rivals from other jurisdictions
Financial market regulators in India and the European Union (EU) remain deadlocked over supervising clearing houses in India, with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) refusing to offer any concessions to its Indian counterpart, leaving the dispute unresolved five months past the deadline for a revised agreement.