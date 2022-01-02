No cold wave in north India for next 4 to 5 days, says IMD. Check full forecast

About the national capital's weather condition, Jenamani said, 'There will be one western disturbance on 5-6 January and continuously there will be another western disturbance on 7-9 January. In Delhi, cloudy and rain or drizzle will be continuous from 5 January to 6 January. It will be less on January 7 and later on 8 and 9 January it may happen again. The day temperature will be decreased. There is an active western disturbance from January 5 to 9."

