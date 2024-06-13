Hello User
No commentary to offer: What Pakistan says on Lok Sabha elections in India

No commentary to offer: What Pakistan says on Lok Sabha elections in India

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashing victory sign after his arrival at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party’s win in general election, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024.

Pakistan on Thursday said it will not comment on the recently concluded Indian elections or the domestic matters inside India.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made the remarks during her weekly press briefing.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government won the general election.

"Pakistan has no commentary to offer with regard to the elections or the domestic matters inside India," she said when asked to comment on the Indian elections.

She also said that "no exchange of letters" took place between the leadership of the two countries but a congratulatory tweet was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the oath-taking of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

"It is customary for heads of state and government to congratulate their counterparts on assumption of their respective office and the congratulatory tweet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in that context. You may have also seen the response from the Prime Minister of India. I would not like to give any more explanation with regard to these messages which I said are customary in nature," she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and his elder brother and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday wished Modi after he assumed charge as the prime minister for the third consecutive term.

