Jharkhand Governor on EC's opinion of CM: ‘No order as of now..’

‘I do not know anything as of now about any order for me. I had gone to AIIMS for treatment,' Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais said on Raj Bhawan receiving the opinion of ECI on CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday alleged blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies after reports claimed that the Election Commission recommended his disqualification as an MLA in the mining lease case, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais responded on the matter.
“I do not know anything as of now about any order for me. I had gone to AIIMS for treatment, I can only say anything after I reach Rajbhawan," Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais said on Raj Bhawan receiving the opinion of ECI on CM Hemant Soren on the office of profit matter, news agency ANI reported.
While Jharkhand secretariat informed that no communication in this regard has been received by the Chief Minister's Office from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais, according to news agency PTI report.
Soren said in a statement issued by his secretariat, “it apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report," while adding, “this blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy."
The office further noted that the chief minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the governor "apparently recommending his disqualification as a MLA. The Election Commission has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Bais on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, as per the PTI report.
Meanwhile, the opinion was sent to the Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning and the governor is scheduled to reach Ranchi from Delhi in the afternoon and only then details could be known, Raj Bhavan sources said, as per the PTI report.
