Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope ruled out community transmission of Covid-19 in the state saying the government has been able to trace most of the virus infected people and their source.

"I think there is no community spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra. The state government has been able to trace almost every Covid-19 patient and his or her source of infection. Hence, in my opinion, there is no community spread in the state," he said, according to PTI reports.

"The data shows that most of the coronavirus positive patients are those who were earlier placed under institutional quarantine, home quarantine or had some contact history. Therefore, there has been no community spread in Maharashtra so far," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's novel coronavirus numbers surpassed 1.8 lakh on Wednesday after the state recorded over 5,500 new cases, highest single-day count ever.

With 5,537 confirmed covid-19 patients reported on Wednesday, the worst-hit state's total number of coronavirus cases has surged to 1,80,298, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll has shot past 8,000 since the outbreak. The total number of virus-related deaths in the state stands at 8,053 after 198 more fatalities were reported in a single day.

Amid the rising numbers, Mumbai police imposed section-144 in the city for the entire day yesterday, to prohibit any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places including religious areas.

With inputs from PTI

