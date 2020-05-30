No 'complete' lockdown on Sunday in Karnataka: BSY

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa today said the total lockdown implemented last Sunday (24 May) will not be repeated this weekend.

"At the request of the public and in the interest of the state's population, there will be no complete lockdown on 31 May," the chief minister's office said in a statement. It further added that the same rules as other days will apply on Sunday.

The state government had observed a total lockdown last Sunday to drive home the point that the covid- 19 induced restrictions will continue to be in effect despite some relaxations.

Karnataka, a state that has fared better at containing the spread of covid-19 better than its counterparts, is hoping to keep control over people movement due to the surge in cases in recent days.

Though most people testing positive are those who returned from other states, the risk of local transmission remains. Bengaluru, the state's growth engine, accounted for 12 out of the 248 cases on Friday but the source of the infection is yet to be traced, adding to fear of more localities in the city turning into containment zones.

