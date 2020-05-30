Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > No 'complete' lockdown on Sunday in Karnataka: BSY
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa

No 'complete' lockdown on Sunday in Karnataka: BSY

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

  • Last Sunday saw a total lockdown as the govt wanted to show restrictions will continue to be in effect despite relaxations
  • Karnataka has fared better at containing the spread of covid-19 better than its counterparts

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa today said the total lockdown implemented last Sunday (24 May) will not be repeated this weekend.

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa today said the total lockdown implemented last Sunday (24 May) will not be repeated this weekend.

"At the request of the public and in the interest of the state's population, there will be no complete lockdown on 31 May," the chief minister's office said in a statement. It further added that the same rules as other days will apply on Sunday.

"At the request of the public and in the interest of the state's population, there will be no complete lockdown on 31 May," the chief minister's office said in a statement. It further added that the same rules as other days will apply on Sunday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The state government had observed a total lockdown last Sunday to drive home the point that the covid- 19 induced restrictions will continue to be in effect despite some relaxations.

Karnataka, a state that has fared better at containing the spread of covid-19 better than its counterparts, is hoping to keep control over people movement due to the surge in cases in recent days.

Though most people testing positive are those who returned from other states, the risk of local transmission remains. Bengaluru, the state's growth engine, accounted for 12 out of the 248 cases on Friday but the source of the infection is yet to be traced, adding to fear of more localities in the city turning into containment zones.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated