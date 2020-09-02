No compromise on states getting full GST compensation: Thomas Isaac

Kerala's finance minister, Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac, has been the chief opposer of the Centre's recommendations on payment of goods and services tax (GST) compensation, at a time when revenues of states have taken a huge hit from the covid-19 led lockdown. The Center is supposed to compensate states for their loss of revenue from the implementation of GST, with a 14% annual rise, until 2022.

Last week, the Centre floated a compromise formula, asking states to either borrow Rs97,000 crore (shortfall estimated out of the loss of revenue due to the GST implementation) from the Reserve Bank of India or to take ₹2.35 trillion (the overall shortfall estimated due to the GST implementation and covid impact) from the market under different terms. Isaac led a pack of dissenters— five finance ministers in all—who met virtually on Monday and rejected the Centre’s formula.

In an interview, Isaac spoke of the challenges involved in working out a compromise for the GST compensation and why he resists borrowing by the states. Edited excerpts:

What is to be expected next on the GST compensation matter?

All states that spoke at the (GST) Council, other than Goa and Assam, expected full compensation, and that, too, borrowed and provided by the central government. The BJP-ruled states put it mildly, but the other states said the same sharply. We are going to take a united stand that we reject both options. We are writing to all chief ministers and the Prime Minister. States need money. All states prepared their budget factoring 14% growth in GST. Now, the Central government is telling us, you cut your state budget by one trillion rupees. When the economy is having its worst contraction, that makes no economic sense; it only betrays a mulish attitude.

Why did you reject the Centre’s proposals?

These two propositions were put to us almost as an ultimatum, at the end of all discussions—you take either of these. This is unacceptable. The reason being that the constitution does not distinguish between shortfall due to covid or other factors. In fact, it is evident if you read Section 7 (which defines how loss due to implementation of GST is calculated); it simply says projected income by 14% growth minus actual collection. So the law is crystal clear. We demand that this be provided

Who will borrow, because there is surely no other option than borrowing?

It had been guaranteed during discussions at the council (earlier), that the Centre will borrow. The minister as well as the council secretary have said so. This has been a subject of discussion at several meetings, and this is the spirit of the formal statement made. They are eroding, undermining trust in the central government and the federal system. You make a promise and backtrack from that?

What is the problem with states borrowing?

If states are to borrow, the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act (which mandates states to keep the fiscal deficit at three per cent of GDP) has to be amended. Two, something that has not caught anybody's attention is, this increase cannot be uniform. The compensation each state requires is different from that of another. North-eastern states are surplus states, while there are states that have seen about 40% shortfall in revenue. Unless you tweak fiscal deficit ceiling for each state, which you can do only at the end of the year (states cannot borrow). You can find solutions, but they will be complicated. And finally, the cost will be higher.

Why should the Centre borrow?

Whenever there is a surplus, as was the case in the first two years in the cess fund, it goes to the Consolidated Fund of India. Undistributed IGST goes to the same fund. So if there is a deficit, you should make use of the Consolidated Fund. And there is no risk to the central government, because it will have liquidity within another three to four years.

Is the Centre arguing that its fiscal deficit will go up?

If the state governments borrow, too, fiscal deficit will go up. But they (the Center) can monetize it from the Reserve Bank. India’s crash in the GDP is the second highest in the world outside the US. In all European-OECD countries, it is between 20% and 10%. Every country in the world is monetizing it with their central banks.

What will you not compromise on?

One point on which I will never compromise is that the entire compensation must be given. We are now saying the Centre should borrow, but we can think of other options, too. But full compensation must be given, and the cost of that compensation must be met from the cess fund and such other sources. That’s something I will not compromise on. If necessary, I will move the court.

The attorney general has said it is not legally binding upon the Centre to pay full compensation to the states...

Legally, it is up to the council to decide how to raise this money. So the council thought of requesting the Centre to borrow. Morally, they are bound by that. Now suppose they don’t. We can still press for other possibilities. We are putting forward a third option—the Centre borrows the entire compensation fund and makes it available to states but extends cess period till the fund recoups. Suppose they reject this option, they must come out with why they have done so; we can then reason with them. If we cannot legally force them to do that, the council should explore how this money can be raised.

In a newspaper column, former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian has stated that the Centre must borrow, but also asked states to not insist on 14% compensation rise because the current situation is unprecedented. Would you concede to this?

You (the Centre) should have thought of that when you wanted all states to agree to this (GST implementation). Once you agree, you agree. And this is not a time to cut, when you (the country) are facing a recession. What kind of macroeconomics is it that expenditure must be reduced?

The Centre says covid-19 is an "act of God", which has reduced the options it had to pay states. What are your thoughts on the Centre's position?

It is silly because there is an "act of God" at any point in time in this vast country—natural ones such as droughts or man-made ones such as demonetization. Are you going to now do a factor analysis of them all? Oh that state has an act of god therefore they won’t get the full compensation. Can it be taken to that level logically?

If the Centre asks states to act in good faith and not follow the letter of the law, would you yield?

Let us see. This is going to be a big fight; the biggest point of tension in the federal system. There are states that will never agree to any cut in compensation, and we will fight to the end, whatever it may be.

