No compromise on states getting full GST compensation: Thomas Isaac

If states are to borrow, the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act (which mandates states to keep the fiscal deficit at three per cent of GDP) has to be amended. Two, something that has not caught anybody's attention is, this increase cannot be uniform. The compensation each state requires is different from that of another. North-eastern states are surplus states, while there are states that have seen about 40% shortfall in revenue. Unless you tweak fiscal deficit ceiling for each state, which you can do only at the end of the year (states cannot borrow). You can find solutions, but they will be complicated. And finally, the cost will be higher.