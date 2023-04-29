‘No conclusions of any alleged wrong-doing’ Adani Group on SEBI’s 6 month extension request to complete Hidenburg probe

‘No conclusions of any alleged wrong-doing’ Adani Group on SEBI’s 6 month extension request to complete Hidenburg probe2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate responded after the SEBI asked the Supreme Court for a 6-month extension to finish its investigation into the Hidenburg allegations made against the Adani Group.
After Sebi asked the Supreme Court for a 6-month extension to finish its investigation into the Hidenburg allegations made against the Adani Group, the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate responded saying it is fully cooperating with the probe.
