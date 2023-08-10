Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India is in a unique position of being optimistic and positive about its future growth when the global economy is struggling with the twin challenge of high inflation and slow growth.

Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the Modi government, she also said that earlier governments used to sell dreams to people while the present regime is fulfilling the dreams.

Here are the top quotes from her speech:

Speaking on the state of the Indian economy, Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, “In 2013, Morgan Stanley had included India in the list of five fragile economies of the world. India was declared a fragile economy."

Today, the same Morgan Stanley upgraded India and gave it a higher rating. In just 9 years, the economy rose and saw economic development due to the policies of our govt - despite COVID. Today, we are the fastest growing economy of the world, she went on to add

On NDA government's achievement in 9 years, "Words like 'banega, milega' are not in use anymore. What are the people using these days? 'Ban gaye, mil gaye, aa gaye'.

During UPA, people said 'Bijli aayegi', now people say 'Bijli aa gayi'. They said 'gas connection milega', now 'gas connection mil gaya'...They said airport 'banega', now airport 'ban gaya'..."

On no confidence motion, FM Sitharaman says, "People moved no confidence against UPA in 2014 and 2019 and defeated them. The situation will be the same in 2024.

She said further, home minister said yesterday, what was the need to change the name of UPA?...They have an amazing unity. It is tough to understand if they are fighting against each other or together..."

Speaking about the work done in the banking sector, Sitharaman says, "We have realised that the banking sector needs to be healthy and therefore we took a lot of measures. Banks are able to work without political interference, they are working with professional integrity.

Making a sharp attack at Congress-led UPA, she said, 'Banks mein failaya hua aapka raita hum saaf kar rahe hai'."

Regarding Sengol, Sitharaman said, "...When PM Modi restored it (Sengol) to its rightful place in Lok Sabha, that became an issue, that is an insult of the Tamils. It was ignored for decades.

“The Senglol was lost in history and kept in some museum. But because of PM Modi we came to know Tamil Nadu and Kashi have very deep connection"