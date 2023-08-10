No confidence motion: ‘Aapka raita hum saaf kar rahe hai…,’ FM Sitharaman takes a jibe at UPA govt. Top quotes2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 01:19 PM IST
FM Sitharaman touts India's optimism and growth despite global economic struggles, fulfills dreams of the people.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India is in a unique position of being optimistic and positive about its future growth when the global economy is struggling with the twin challenge of high inflation and slow growth.
