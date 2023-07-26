No confidence motion in Lok Sabha: Here's how INDIA bloc plans to do it despite lack of majority1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Opposition parties plan to introduce a no-confidence motion against the Indian government to pressure the Prime Minister to address the Manipur issue in Parliament. However, they are likely to fail as they have fewer than 150 members in the Lower House.
The opposition parties plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government, despite the fact the fact that they are likely to fail the numbers test.
