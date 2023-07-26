The opposition parties plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government, despite the fact the fact that they are likely to fail the numbers test.

The opposition parties have less than 150 members at the in the Lower House, so in case they table a no-confidence motion, they are bound to be defeated. Also, they might not get that much time during the debate in Lok Sabha, as time is allocated according to the strength of parties in the House.

However, they aim to use the debate to highlight the Manipur issue and pressure the government to make the Prime Minister address the matter in Parliament, rather than just the Union home minister.

Opposition to file no confidence motion today?

Sources close to the development cited, the opposition intend to submit the notice of "no confidence" by Wednesday, pending a final decision by the opposition grouping. It is, however, up to the Speaker when to take up that notice in the House.

After a notice of no confidence is moved, it has to be listed in the business of the day and as many as 50 MPs in Lok Sabha have to support it for it to be taken up for discussion in the House.

The alliance partners are meeting at 10 am on Wednesday to finalise their plans on moving the motion and the Congress MPs have been asked to come to the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party after the opposition meeting.

The Congress has remained silent on the issue of a no-confidence motion but agrees on moving it, with a leader contending that it is the only way it can get the focus on the Manipur issue and make the prime minister speak up in Parliament.

"In the game of perception, it is a good idea to target the government on the Manipur issue (through the no-confidence motion)," the leader said.

Adding to it, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said "Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament."

(With agency inputs)

