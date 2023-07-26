Adding to it, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said "Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament."

