Rahul Gandhi opens no confidence motion debate in Parliament on the second day. Earlier in the day, senior party leader confirmed that he would be speaking during the Parliament session today.

While, opening his speech, the Congress leader first thanked the speaker for letting him join the Parliament. Then in a veiled attack towards the government, he said, Rahul Gandhi opens debate in Parliament, says 'dont worry, wont speak on Adani today'

He added, “I will definitely throw some bombs, but they won't be as deadly as the last time"

Speaking about his Bharat Jodo Yatra mission, he added, ‘Initially, I had no agenda. All I wanted to do is experience my India, my country.’

He spoke about his experience while interacting with people and how it impacted the journey. ‘Bharat is a Awaz. And unless you can ignore your ego and ambition, you cannnot listen to that Awaz’

Attacking PM Modi in the Manipur issue, he said, “PM Modi did visit Manipur as he does not consider the state to be part of India"

“While I was speaking to woman in camp, she expressed that her son was shot in front of her, and she spent that the night with his body"

“They (BJP) have not only killed Manipur, they have murdered India."

On Tuesday, it was highly speculated that Rahul Gandhi would be opening the debate in the Lok Sabha, however, the discussion was opened by Gaurav Gogoi, who filed the no confidence motion against the PM Modi government last week.