Union minister Smriti Irani opened the no confidence motion debate for government during the Parliament Session on Wednesday. Responding to Rahul Gandhi 's accusation that PM Narendra Modi does not consider Manipur to be a part of India, she said ‘Manipur will remain part of India.’

Then, firing back at Gandhi, Irani said, ‘If Rahul Gandhi has guts then he should respond how Gandhi family dared to divide Kashmir’

"Manipur is not divided, it is a part of this country. A member of his (opposition) alliance said in Tamil Nadu that India only means north India. If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should comment on this... another Congress leader said there should be a referendum on Kashmir... Was the statement given as per the order of the Congress leadership that a leader talked about referendum in Kashmir?" she adds.

Further, bringing corruption charges against Congress, Irani said, “You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India..."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, ‘Bharat ek Awaz’ jibe, she said, “Bharat maa ki hatya ki baat karne wale kabhi bhi mez nahi thapthapate. Congressiyo ne baith kar maa ki hatya ke liye mez thapthapaai hai..."