No confidence motion Day 2: Smriti Irani says ‘If Rahul Gandhi has guts then he should respond…’1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Parliament Session: Smriti Irani defends government during no confidence motion debate, asks Rahul Gandhi about Gandhi family dividing Kashmir.
Union minister Smriti Irani opened the no confidence motion debate for government during the Parliament Session on Wednesday. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's accusation that PM Narendra Modi does not consider Manipur to be a part of India, she said ‘Manipur will remain part of India.’
Emergency horror
During her no confidence motion speech during the Parliament session, the BJP leader also recounted the horrors of the Emergency to attack the Congress, saying the party's history is smeared in blood. The BJP MP also raised the issues of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the unrest in Kashmir during Congress regimes at the Centre.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi last week moved a no confidence motion against the PM Modi government at the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on Manipur violence. Following which, dates were set for the no confidence motion by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
