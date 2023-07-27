Parliament Monsoon Session: A No Confidence Motion has been moved against the PM Modi government on Wednesday by Congress's Lok Sabha Deputy and North east leader Gaurav Gogoi, marking the first such motion in 20 years. The opposition alliance INDIA has expressed unity in this decision, seeking to use the debate to draw attention to the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur. They aim to pressure the government to address the issue in Parliament, not just through the Union Home Minister. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the no trust motion and assured appropriate time for discussion on the matter. However, the Congress party demands that the discussion should be held on Thursday itself The monsoon session of Parliament faced disruption as the opposition demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the matter.

No-confidence motion: If PM Modi speaks up maybe the situation in Manipur can improve, says RJD MP Manoj Jha RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "...The opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the government. This no-confidence motion this time is also important because it is not because we do not like PM Modi but for accountability of the people of Manipur...They have the legislative majority & but not the moral majority...If PM Modi speaks up maybe the situation in Manipur can improve...We only want that the Parliament should express collective shame...If Manipur is not given a sense that you belong to us, nothing could be more dangerous in the entire federal scheme of things."

Lok Sabha Live: From Indira Gandhi to Modi, PMs who faced no-confidence motion ahead of polls Narendra Modi has become the seventh incumbent Prime Minister in the country after Indira Gandhi to face a no-confidence motion ahead of the General election. Yesterday, Lok Speaker Om Birla accepted the Opposition's no-confidence motion brought by Congress party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Centre in order to persuade PM Modi, to make a statement in the House on the Manipur violence that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive days. It is the seventh instance wherein a no-confidence motion has been accepted within 12 months of the national election. (Read here)

Lok Sabha Live: INDIA is one cohesive force, says TMC Derek O'Brien TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that the opposition parties which has branded themselves as I.N.D.I.A. are moving forward like "one cohesive force" and "energy", as far as the opposition's move in Parliament is concerned. "Whether it is notices, whether it is tactics and strategy in order to get the Prime Minister to speak tomorrow, Day 6 (of the Monsoon session), or the No Confidence Motion, it is one cohesive force, energy which is moving ahead," O'Brien said on Wednesday. The TMC Rajya Sabha MP while speaking at a joint press conference with TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the opposition parties are having meetings every morning with all I.N.D.I.A. parties to deliberate on their strategies in Parliament and these will continue even after the Monsoon Session ends. "In terms of the strategy in Parliament...we are having meetings every morning with all I.N.D.I.A.parties, all going smoothly, purposefully. This will carry on beyond Parlaiment, that is 11 August," he said.

No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha: INDIA demands Speaker suspends all business to discuss motion today The opposition alliance under the banner of INDIA demanded the Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss the "No Confidence Motion" on Thursday and suspend all other business. Noting that this demand is not from Congress alone but entire opposition alliance, Manish Tewari, a senior Congress party leader, said on Wednesday, although the rule 198-A of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha suggest that the Speaker has the discretion to allow discussion on the 'No Confidence Motion' within 10 days, but the tradition is that once it is accepted by the Speaker, all other business is suspended and discussion is initiated immediately. Tewari suggested adhering to tradition by suspending all other parliamentary business for a motion discussion today. He added that if 100 or more MPs support the motion, conducting any other business in the parliament would be inappropriate. (Read here)