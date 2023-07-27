No-confidence motion: If PM Modi speaks up maybe the situation in Manipur can improve, says RJD MP Manoj Jha RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "...The opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the government. This no-confidence motion this time is also important because it is not because we do not like PM Modi but for accountability of the people of Manipur...They have the legislative majority & but not the moral majority...If PM Modi speaks up maybe the situation in Manipur can improve...We only want that the Parliament should express collective shame...If Manipur is not given a sense that you belong to us, nothing could be more dangerous in the entire federal scheme of things."

Lok Sabha Live: From Indira Gandhi to Modi, PMs who faced no-confidence motion ahead of polls Narendra Modi has become the seventh incumbent Prime Minister in the country after Indira Gandhi to face a no-confidence motion ahead of the General election. Yesterday, Lok Speaker Om Birla accepted the Opposition's no-confidence motion brought by Congress party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Centre in order to persuade PM Modi, to make a statement in the House on the Manipur violence that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive days. It is the seventh instance wherein a no-confidence motion has been accepted within 12 months of the national election. (Read here)

Lok Sabha Live: INDIA is one cohesive force, says TMC Derek O'Brien TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that the opposition parties which has branded themselves as I.N.D.I.A. are moving forward like "one cohesive force" and "energy", as far as the opposition's move in Parliament is concerned. "Whether it is notices, whether it is tactics and strategy in order to get the Prime Minister to speak tomorrow, Day 6 (of the Monsoon session), or the No Confidence Motion, it is one cohesive force, energy which is moving ahead," O'Brien said on Wednesday. The TMC Rajya Sabha MP while speaking at a joint press conference with TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the opposition parties are having meetings every morning with all I.N.D.I.A. parties to deliberate on their strategies in Parliament and these will continue even after the Monsoon Session ends. "In terms of the strategy in Parliament...we are having meetings every morning with all I.N.D.I.A.parties, all going smoothly, purposefully. This will carry on beyond Parlaiment, that is 11 August," he said.