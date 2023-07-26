Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted a no-confidence motion against the government, initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the opposition parties in the I.N.D.I.A alliance. After the motion was moved, the Speaker asked for the number of supporting members and admitted the motion, with the debate's timing to be decided later.

Speaker said, “I will discuss with the leaders of all parties and inform of you of an appropriate time to take this up for discussion."

Gogoi represents Kaliabor constituency in Assam and is an MP from the northeast region.

Apart from Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which has nine members in Lok Sabha, also gave no-confidence motion notice against the government.

The two Houses have seen repeated adjournments since the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Opposition likely to the lose no trust motion: Here's why

The opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance, comprising 26 parties, decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Despite knowing the government's majority in the Lok Sabha, the move is aimed at seeking answers from the Prime Minister regarding various issues, including the violence in Manipur. The motion serves as a platform for the opposition MPs to voice their concerns and hold the government accountable for its actions.

In terms of numbers, the opposition parties have less than 150 members at the in the Lower House, so in case they table a no-confidence motion, they are bound to be defeated.

Meanwhile, speaking about the motion, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal responds the government is "ready" for every situation.

"Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur...Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses..." Meghwal told ANI.

(With agency inputs)

MPS More Information